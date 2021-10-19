Prudential PLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,975 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $901.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $587.90 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $895.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $870.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

