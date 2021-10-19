Prudential PLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

