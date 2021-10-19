Prudential PLC Sells 113,984 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,529 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113,984 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE opened at $628.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day moving average is $574.19. The company has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

