Prudential PLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned about 3.57% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $47,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,459 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4,492.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

CLOU opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28.

