Prudential PLC Sells 2,513,593 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,513,593 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $158,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

