Prudential PLC Sells 396,677 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,677 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PEP opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.