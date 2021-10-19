Prudential PLC Sells 404,479 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 404,479 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

V stock opened at $230.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.