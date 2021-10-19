Prudential PLC Sells 427,443 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 427,443 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $75,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,379,808 shares of company stock worth $855,651,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $338.25 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $953.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.