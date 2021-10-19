Prudential PLC Sells 508,709 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,709 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $426.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

