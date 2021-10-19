Prudential PLC Sells 572,922 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.3% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned about 1.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $467,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

