Prudential PLC Sells 573,713 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,713 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

