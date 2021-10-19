Prudential PLC Sells 841,548 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 841,548 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

CVX stock opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

