Prudential PLC Sells 94,912 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 94,912 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,448 shares of company stock valued at $60,960,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $871.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.28 billion, a PE ratio of 454.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $749.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.