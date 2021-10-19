Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,910 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,860.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,551.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

