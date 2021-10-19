Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,874,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,529 shares during the period. Hollysys Automation Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prudential PLC owned about 6.40% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $57,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,190,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,030,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after buying an additional 2,077,798 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after buying an additional 241,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 179,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.97. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

