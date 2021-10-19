Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713,954 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

