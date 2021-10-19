Prudential PLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $71,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

