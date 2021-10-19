PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading 41.4% Higher

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) traded up 41.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

About PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF)

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communications and Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers postpaid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks.

