PTC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,681 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,577% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.01. 793,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,886. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.84.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

