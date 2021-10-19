PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce sales of $119.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $111.20 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $499.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

