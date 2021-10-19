PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.69

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 1216683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

