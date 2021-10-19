Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Reaches $4.09 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $58,782.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00064498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00067899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.85 or 0.99969692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.19 or 0.05963979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020847 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.