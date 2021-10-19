Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 10,980 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

