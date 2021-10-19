Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE opened at $276.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.89. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $281.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

