Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of PNW opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

