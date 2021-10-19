Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of GL opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

