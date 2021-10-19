Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $32,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

