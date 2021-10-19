Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $84,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

