Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

