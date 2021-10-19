Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Veritiv worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Veritiv by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Veritiv by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VRTV opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

