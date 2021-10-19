Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,581,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 435,943 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,156,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,018,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

