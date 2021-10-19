Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 334.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after buying an additional 2,212,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after buying an additional 1,980,385 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,981,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after buying an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

