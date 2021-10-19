Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

