Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

