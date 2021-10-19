Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Par Pacific worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 28.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 117,014 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 13.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.