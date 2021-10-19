Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.