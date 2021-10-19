Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 106,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UHS opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

