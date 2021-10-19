Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.69 Million in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 639.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $618,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.