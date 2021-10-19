Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.71 Million in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

EFC stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $950.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

