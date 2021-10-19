Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 188,394 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,611,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Imperial Oil by 20.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 296,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Imperial Oil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 247,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

IMO stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

