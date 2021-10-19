Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Kelly Services worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 32.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 279,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $764.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

