Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 8,607 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

