Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK opened at $186.59 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

