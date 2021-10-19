Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after buying an additional 1,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 967.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 805,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 729,829 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

