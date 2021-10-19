Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of SpartanNash worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 27.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 83.0% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

