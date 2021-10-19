Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 169,737 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 169,737 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

