Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 192,750 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,750 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.