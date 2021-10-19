Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $24,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PEG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,748. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
