PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 312.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,790 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

