PulteGroup (PHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

